Dorothy Geraldine Hasty was born December 1st 1928 in Chevrolet Tennessee and at the age of 94 gained her Angel wings on November 12th 2023 at Austin Trace Health & Rehabilitation. Services will be held at Dryden Road Pentecostal Church at 3201 Dryden Rd. Moraine Ohio 45439 visitations will be held Thursday November 16th 2023 from 5pm until 8pm, with Funeral on Friday November 17th at 10am with Brother Sutherland officiating. Dorothy was preceded in death by her Parents Eva (Inman) & Crit Jones, as well as her Husband Kelin Floyd Hasty. Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings Virginia Jones, June Chadwell (John), Mable Messer (Charles), Millard Jones, Raymond (Jimmy) Jones, Johnny Jones (Kitzie). Along with Son in law's Richard Cowdrey, Charles Lenhart and Grandson Richy Cowdrey. She is survived by Brother Walter Presley Jones (Peggy) and Sister in Law and Alice Jones. Survived by her children Sharon Cowdrey, Karen Lenhart, Robert Hasty (Patricia), Regina Hasty, Jeffrey Hasty (Beverly). Survived by Grandchildren Michelle Milligan (Mike), Kelly Milligan (Rodney), Lacy Gurdon (Dom), Melissa Cowdrey, Rachel Jenkins (Shawn), Christine Cowdrey, Jennifer Hinch (Chris), Candice Miller, Colleen Barnett, Justin Gentry, Casey Gentry, Brittney Hasty & Andrew Hasty. Twenty two devoted Great grandchildren, 18 wonderfully devoted nieces and nephews, multitude of cousins, and all her friends she has influenced along the way. As well as her loving and devoted church family. Flowers or Donations can be made to Dryden Road Pentecostal Church in her honor.



