Hatch, Elke

Hatch (Jordan), Elke



of Kettering OH, passed away aged 77 on Sunday, November 24, 2024. A visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held at 1pm, followed by a burial at David's Cemetery. For full obituary and livestream details please visit www.Routsong.com.



