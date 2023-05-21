Hatmaker, Robert



Robert Hatmaker, age 46, of Dayton passed away on May 12, 2023. He was born in Dayton on June 9, 1976 to Paul Hatmaker and Pam Woolard. Robert is preceded in death by his father, Paul Hatmaker; sister, Chante Hatmaker; uncles, Roger Jaynes, Richard Jaynes, Tony Jaynes, Darrell Jaynes, Sonny Voss; grandparents, Bob and Fredna Smith, Ray and Thelma Jaynes. Robert is survived by his loving mother, Pam Woolard; uncle, Danny Hatmaker, Phillip (Joy) Jaynes; aunt, Deborah (Ronald) Cook, Kim Blevins, Candy Smith; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert's memory to Shriners Hospital for Children, ATT: Shriners Hosptials for Children, PO Box 947765, Atlanta, GA 30394. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor John Manley to officiate.

