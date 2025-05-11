Hatton, Denver "Fuzz"



Denver (Fuzz) Hatton, age 81, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2025. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 16, 1943, to James M. and Bertie Hatton. Denver attended Fairfield High School. He married Fannie Fields of McKee, Ky. At the age of 18, he started his career in construction at Brock and Sons as a laborer/cement finisher. Later in his career, he said that he" got smarter" and became a heavy equipment operator. Running backhoes and track hoes was his passion. He used to joke about how new homeowners were happy to see him come to dig their basements, but when the mortgage payments started, they didn't like him.



In Denver's life, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, and hunting. His biggest love and enjoyment were in taking his 4-legged fur babies, Kori and Raven, for long rides and then stopping at Dairy Queen. They enjoyed it so much.



Denver was very outspoken. If he didn't like you or what you were doing, he would tell you.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Earl Hatton, and Frances (Tony) Maysum; sister, Elizabeth, Lindsley.



Denver is survived by his wife, Fannie, of 63 years; two sons, Randall L. Hatton and Jerry W. Hatton, of Hamilton; two brothers, Herschel Hatton (Diane), of Hamilton and Delbert Hatton (Connie) of Fairfield; a special nephew, Leon Fields, of Fairfield Township, and a very special person, Jerry's girlfriend, Amie, her children, Abi and Kyle.



The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Hospice of Cincinnati for all they did to make Denver's last days comfortable.



Final message for Denver you were loved by many and will be missed but never forgotten.



