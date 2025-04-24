Hatton, Ruthene



Ruthene "Ruth" Hatton, age 71, of Lebanon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025. Ruth was born in Ezel, Kentucky to Letha Mae (Huff) Colwell and Morris Colwell. Ruth was a very loving and caring person, who loved to take care of others. She enjoyed making her jewelry such as beaded bracelets and necklaces. Ruth also enjoyed her girls day out which would included eating at Red Lobster, and shopping. She also loved to play card games such as Rook, and will beat everyone at canasta. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jay "Bubba J." Hatton; daughter, Lesa R. Burus; sister Sue Stidham; brother's, Fred, Lonnie, and Chuckie Colwell. Ruth is survived by her grandchildren, Jen Burus, Liam Ewing; great grandchildren, Nolan, Kamden, and Hadley. her sisters, Anna Bell Napier (Randy), Verna Colwell; brother, Henry Colwell (Kay); several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Mary Colwell; as well as many extended family and friends, including the friends she made while living at Otterbein Senior Living. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held on Saturday April 26, 2025 at 11:00 am in the chapel at Otterbein Senior Living, 585 - OH 741, Lebanon, Ohio 45036.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com