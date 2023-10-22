Hause (Dase), Mardene



Hause, Mardene Dase, 92 of Springfield passed away peacefully on October 18th, 2023. She was born in Springfield on January 10th, 1931, the daughter of Robert N. Dase and Mildred E. Dase. Mardene was a graduate of Springfield High School. Mardene attended Ohio State University and Wittenberg College, now known as Wittenberg University. She was a member of two sororities, Delta Delta Tau and Chi Omega. Mardene was a longtime member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where she served as a deaconess and was a member of the bell choir. Mardene worked for Ohio Bell for eleven years as a business office supervisor and training instructor. Her time with "Ma Bell", which she considered to be a wonderful company, provided training that she felt enhanced her life, and made her the person that we all knew and loved. After her husband Bill retired, Mardene, not accustomed to Bill's constant presence (ha ha), started a new career of 19 years at Lazarus/Macy's as a sales associate. If you walked by the ladies' suits and dresses department, she would have spoken to you, whether you knew her or not. Mardene's favorite career was being a stay-at-home mom. She was a professional volunteer for twenty-five years, holding various offices with the PTA, was a Cub Scout Den Mother, a Brownies Troop Leader, a Girl Scouts Troop Leader, and a member of the North High School Athletic Boosters. She was also very proud of being a lifetime member of Young Woman's Mission. Mardene and her husband Bill had the good fortune to have enjoyed some wonderful travel in retirement, traveling with the Elderly United throughout the United States and various countries. Survivors include her son Byron (Jean) Hause; daughter Shauna (Tim) Johnson; and grandsons Mickey Hause and Ian Johnson; sister-in-law Joan Hause; nieces Belinda, Alisa and Sara. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday, October 24th at 12:00PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. A service will follow at 1:00PM; burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com