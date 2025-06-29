Hawes, Rosa Lee (Jones)



94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2025, leaving behind a towering legacy of leadership, service, and love. Though small in stature, standing just under five feet tall, Rosa lived a life that stood tall in the face of injustice, inequality, and adversity. Rosa met the love of her life, Frank L. Hawes and they were married for 62 years. Together, they co-founded Hawes Realty, which became one of the largest Black-owned real estate firms in the region, at one time boasting over 30 agents across two offices. Hawes Realty empowered thousands of Black Daytonians to achieve the American dream of homeownership, often in the face of discriminatory practices like redlining and inequitable lending. She held leadership positions in the Dayton Association of Real Estate Brokers and was widely respected as a mentor to generations of professionals. She received many awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from the University of Dayton's Small Business Development Center and the Outstanding Realtist Award for her commitment and service. Rosa's passing does not leave a void; it leaves a legacy, one defined by purpose-driven work, justice-centered leadership, and unwavering love. She reminded us all that "doing the right thing, even when you have to stand alone" - is more than a motto; it's a mandate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: Donate In Honor of Rosa Lee (Jones) Hawes, Online: http://act.alz.org/goto/Rosa_Hawes, by Phone: 800.272.3900, by Mail: Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Visitation will be 10:30AM, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1 Diamond Ave., Dayton 45403. Followed by 12PM service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com