HAWK, John Edward



Age 78 of Arcanum passed away peacefully Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 6, 1943, the son of



Thomas and Anna (Albaugh) Hawk. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years Helene Kathryn (Hughes) Hawk; daughters Samantha (Brandon) Cave and Crystal Hawk; grandchildren Elizabeth, Victoria, Mikeal, Valerie and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 3 nephews Randy (Barb) Hawk, Jeff Hawk and Gary Hawk.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Thomas Raymond Hawk and John Clifford Hawk; and his brother



Thomas Hawk.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

