Hawk, Scott Alan



Scott Hawk, 63, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on February 08, 2025. Scott was born on May 6th, 1961 to Lee and Gerry Hawk. Scott was a graduate of Vandalia Butler in 1979. In 1982, he met Robin Whitmer and they wed on February 12th 1983, going on to have 2 children, Brandon and Josh.



Scott had a deep love for traveling, whether he was traversing mountain passes in his truck or boating lakes and rivers across the United States were he was rarely seen without his faithful dogs, Ollie and Emma. He also had a deep appreciation for the stars and space.



Scott was preceded in death by his mother Gerry and Bob Asbaugh. He is survived by his loving wife, Robin (Whitmer) Hawk. Proud father to Brandon and Josh Hawk. Doting Grandfather to Conor and Aubrie. Loved by the boys, Sam and Theo and their mother Courtney Aldridge. Loved son to Lee and Beverly Hawk. Brother to Greg Hawk, Pam Humerick, Melody Stewart and Diane Stewart. His Aunt Anita Clutter as well as nieces, nephews, close friends and coworkers.



Scott was there for anyone in need and had a compassion that shined bright in dark times. He will be truly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Jimmies Green House, 24 Park Dr. Dayton at 2:00pm on February 23rd.



