HAWKINS, Bradley J. "Brad"



Bradley J. "Brad" Hawkins, 56, of Hilliard, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2025. Born on June 24, 1968, in Springfield, Ohio, Brad was the son of James M. and Patricia (Shoemaker) Hawkins. A 1986 graduate of Springfield North High School, he briefly attended The Ohio State University before proudly serving in the United States Air Force. Brad was a true "people person" with a gift for making others feel welcome. His deep faith, kindness, and genuine interest in others created lasting connections. Though he experienced early loss with the passing of his father, James, and later his uncle, Dennis Shoemaker, he embraced life with gratitude and cherished his loved ones deeply. He is survived by his mother, Patricia; brother, Kent (Tonya) Hawkins; nephews, Hugh and Dane Hawkins; uncle, Bruce (Jill) Hawkins; aunt, Judy Shoemaker; cousins: Bryan (Cheryl) Hawkins, Jennifer (Chad) Gooding, Todd (Kelly) Hawkins, Christopher (Kylie) Jaymes, Clare (Dan) Jaymes, Candace (Rick) Graumlich, Autumn (Stephen) Sansom, Dan (April) Sellers, Jim (Michelle) Sellers, and Bill (Deb) Sellers. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, March 7, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Ken Woode, followed by burial with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery. After graveside services a reception will begin at 12:00 p.m. in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. To order flowers, view his video tribute and leave condolences visit www.littletonandrue.com. Brad's legacy of faith, service, and love will always be remembered.





