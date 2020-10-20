HAWN, Bonnie J.



Bonnie J. Hawn, age 82 of



Riverside, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 11, 1938, in Crawford, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Thurman and Bonnie Shepherd. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Hawn; and grandson, Christopher Hubbard. Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Ruth Hubbard, JoAnn Hubbard; granddaughters, Shannon Hawn, Kelley Hubbard; grandson, Timmy Hubbard; great- grandchildren, Cameron, Taylor, Jason Jr. and Timothy; several siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Bonnie was very loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

