Hayde, Kathaleen Paula



Age 81, passed away Sunday morning February 25, 2024. She was under hospice care at the Carlyle House in Kettering and her daughter Alison was by her side. Kathy was born in Dayton Ohio on August 12, 1942. She graduated from Belmont high school and entered college at Ohio University as a journalism student. while she was there, she was recruited away to be a TWA flight attendant based out of Kansas City Missouri. It was St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1963 in Kansas City when Kathy met Michael Hayde. Love at first sight is how it has been described and they were married five months later. Mike and Kathy were married for 54 years until Mike went to heaven on May 19, 2018. Kathy has always been known to be the consummate volunteer. She was very active in the local Zeta Tau Alpha sorority alumni, as well as the Ronald McDonald House and the Susan G Komen Cancer Foundation. Kathy is survived by her daughter, Alison and (Ken) Taylor her son, John and Liz Hayde, six beautiful grandchildren Nick Taylor, (fiancé, Jacqua), Emily and (Robert) Kirby, John Michael and (Hannah) Hayde, Patrick, Andrew and Alex Hayde, her sister Barbara Fromm, and her nephew, Patrick and Janine Phelan, and their daughter, Jordan Phelan. Kathy was profoundly affected by dementia in her later years and it ultimately took her home. She is joined in heaven by her husband, Michael Hayde, and her parents, Bertram and Clara Fromm and great nephew, Michael Phelan. The Family will hold a celebration of life gathering later in the summer which will be provided by Tobias Funeral Home. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful, kind and caring staff at the Carlyle House. These past few years, they have taken such beautiful care of our mother and we are so very grateful. We are also thankful for Hospice of Dayton for the compassionate way they walked our mother through this journey. Any memorial donations on behalf of our mother, would be appreciated through Hospice of Dayton or the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



