Hayden, Charles Eugene "Gene"



Of Asheville, NC, formerly of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023, at the age of 88. Gene was born in Bremen, OH, on June 10, 1934, to Arietta Mae Smith Hayden and Charles Elmer Hayden. He attended Ohio University where he was a member and VP of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, the Society for Advancement of Management, and the football team. While at Ohio University, Gene worked as a houseboy serving meals to the young ladies at Phi Mu sorority. Gene met his future wife Carole there. After his sophomore year, Gene joined the Army, serving with the Security Agency in Africa. Upon returning, he re-entered Ohio University and married his college sweetheart on December 30, 1956. After graduation in 1959, Gene joined Standard Register Company in Dayton, OH, beginning a training program in Indianapolis, IN. Later, he became part of their HealthCare marketing department. In the meantime, he earned an MBA in marketing from Xavier University. After six years he became employed at The Reynolds and Reynolds Company in Dayton for 25 years and retired as VP of Strategic Planning. After a one-year sabbatical, Gene chose to reenter the workforce, becoming VP of Marketing and Sales for Paper Systems in Springboro, OH. During his work years, Gene was very community-minded: he was an Elder and Trustee in Fairmont Presbyterian Church; President of The Sales and Marketing Association, Strategic Leadership Forum, and Planning Executives Institute. Other activities included the National Board of Strategic Leadership Forum, World Future Society, Chamber of Commerce Small Business Board, Junior Achievement fundraising, and United Way Strategic Planner for member organizations. He found time to be published many times in business magazines. Upon re-retiring and moving to Greensboro, GA, he wrote a business column for two Georgia newspapers and wrote his memoirs for his family. Wife Carole, who predeceased Gene, traveled with him on golf ventures to New Zealand, Hawaii, Mexico, and Ireland. Gene also enjoyed raising orchids, and from his love of golf, he became certified to teach golf in 2011. He will be greatly missed by daughters Susan Kennedy, Laurie (Tim Knisley) Hayden, Jill (Chris) Nagy, and Holly (David) Beach; and eight grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by Routsong Funeral Home. His service will be held on June 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH, with interment at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

