HAYDEN, Noel Peter



passed away Thursday, June 6, 2024. Noel was a retired Oral Surgeon. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Stegman; daughter & son-in-law, Leslie & Rick Sjodin; brother & sister-in-law, David Hayden & Annette Breen; and grandchildren, Nils & Jonas. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in Noel's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



