Hayes, Dean



HAYES, Dean R., age 53 of Washington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Dean was born in Dayton to C. Dean Hayes and Donna Crantz. Preceding him in death is his father, C. Dean Hayes; grandparents, Chet Coffman, Buster and Wanda Hayes; brother-in-law Benjamin Weber and beloved bulldog, Irene. Dean is survived by his wife, Lucy (Weber) Hayes; mother/stepfather, Donna and John Crantz; sister, Brittany (Hayes) Bojorquez; grandmother, Carolyn Coffman; in laws, Richard and Jackie Weber, brothers-in-law, George and Chuck Weber; and cherished bulldogs, Stella and Lola along with many other extended family and friends.



During his youth, Dean played left wing in several ice hockey leagues such as the Dayton Amateur Hockey Association. He later carried his hockey skills into his golf game with his signature golf swing. He competed in motocross, winning multiple titles. His passion for racing grew, which led him to excel in professional AMA motorcycle road racing across the nation. To Dean's amusement, his impressive track times often led to competitors requesting examination of his bikes for compliance. Dean shared his passion as a mechanic alongside his work family at KRW Cycle Sales in Dayton. Dean found a lot peace and enjoyed spending time with friends and family at Indian Lake. A true lover of dogs, he had several adored canine companions throughout his life in which he often shared stories of their escapades.



Friends and family may visit from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday, March 12, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00pm at 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Reception to follow at Marion's Piazza 50 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tony Stewart Foundation. The foundation provides opportunities for children in motocross, disabled sport racing drivers as well as supporting local animal rescues. (www.tonystewartfoundation.org)

