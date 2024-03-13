Hayes, John R.



John R. Hayes, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024 at Sycamorespring of Miamisburg. He was born on December 5, 1931 in Clarksville, Tennessee, the son of Rodney and Elzie (Bishop) Hayes. John served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St. James Methodist Church and he was a 70 year member of the Clarksville Masonic Lodge #89 F. & A.M. He is survived by his daughter, Judy Hayes-Casey; son, Philip Alan (Kathy) Hayes; grandchildren, Weston (Alecia) Casey, Courtney Casey (Tony Prater), Blake (Jenna) Hayes, Nathan (Shelby) Hayes; great-grandchildren, Kayli Jo, Beau, Lucy, Nola, Callaway, and Levi. John was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 63 years, Glenda Hayes. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



