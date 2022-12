HAYES, Joseph P. "JP"



Age 90, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2022. Visitation 10 am-11 am, Saturday, December 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Funeral service at 11am. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery, Monday, December 19 at 10 am.