HAYES, Mary J.



92, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday at Stonespring Skilled Nursing Facility. Born in Schenectady, she moved to Ohio in the mid-80s. Mary was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School and worked at the NYS Comptroller's Office for 20 years. She enjoyed taking



scenic drives and working on puzzles. She was a devoted daughter, sister, and cousin. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Mary Ella Hayes; and sister, Dr. Margaret Hayes. Surviving are her many cousins, including Marcia (Frank) Bopp of Syracuse, Frank (Sherry) Bopp of Canastota, and Gail McShane, of Rochester; and god-daughter, Christine (Ken) Schrank of Camillus. The family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Stonespring of Vandalia for their



loving care of Mary over the last three years. Relatives and friends may call Friday, June 24, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus. A



funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will be Saturday, June 25 at noon at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Share condolences at



www.BuranichFH.com