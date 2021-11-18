HAYES, MICHAEL

dayton-daily-news logo
HAYES, Sr., Michael J.

Age 74, passed away October 29, 2021. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Janet L. Hayes; son, Brian J. Hayes; and by his parents, Grady E. and Iva Hayes Sr. He is survived by a son, Michael J. Hayes Jr.; grandchildren, Kaylee R, Alexis L., Jamie L. and Andrew M. Hayes; a brother, Grady E. "Sonny" (Mari) Hayes Jr.; sisters, Ann C. (Jack) Leger and Mary K. (Bill)

Olander; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the chapel at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Funeral services will follow immediately

beginning at 11:00. Online condolences may be sent to:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


