HAYES,



Robert Henry "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Henry Hayes, born January 22, 1946, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Henry and Margaret (McNerny) Hayes, he and his family moved to Ohio in 1955. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1963. He then attended The Ohio State University. Bob is survived by his daughters, Julie (Jim) Beard and Jamie (John) Fricke; and his son, Jeff (Valerie) Hayes; and the mother of his children, Dianne Hayes. The light of Bob's life were his seven grandchildren, Erica (CJ) Paluf, Jordan Beard, Megan Fricke, Trey Beard, Jacob Beard, Wyatt Hayes and Weston Hayes. He was excitedly expecting his first great-grandson in February. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob was involved in many business ventures throughout his career, helped coach numerous youth sports teams and truly had a heart of gold. He was willing to help anyone in need. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am in the church. Face masks are required. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

