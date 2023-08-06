Hayes, Shirley

Hayes (Rose), Shirley M.



of Franklin, Ohio, passed away peacefully July 26, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born August 16, 1937 in Stanton, Kentucky to Ira and Bertha (nee Thomas) Rose. Shirley was a bookkeeper for Halsey Myers Lumber in Middletown for 37 years. Family was her priority, especially when it came to her grandsons. Devoted mother of Robert Hayes and Mathew (Stephanie) Hayes; loving grandmother of Jacob, Mason, Mathew, Jr., and Owen Hayes; dear sister of Betty (Jerry) Haas, Danny (Carla) Rose and the late Peggy Shipley, Chester Rose, Don Rose, Violet Trent, Kathleen Rose, Elizabeth May Selby, Billy Rose, and Ira Rose, Jr. Private services will be held by the family. Memorial donations may be directed to Vineyard Community Church in Franklin, Ohio. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for further details.



