Hayes, Virtrese "Pat"



Virtrese "Pat" Hayes Passed peacefully at home on March 12th 2023. Pat was a loving wife and mother with more love and kindness in her heart than we could have ever deserved, She never knew a stranger and would never turn anyone away. She always tried to take care of everyone around her as long as she was able, and if there was a baby around she wanted to hold it. She loved everybody! And if you went away from her house hungry, it was your own fault. She will be missed by many and was loved by all, definitely one of a kind. We couldn't have asked for a better mother.



She was preceded in death by sons Nathan Hayes and William Joseph Hayes. Grandson Nick Kriner. Parents John and Nancy Middleton. Brothers: Earsel, Delmo and Troy Middleton. Sisters: Merle Thomas, Darlene Vise, June Middleton, Delphia Middleton, Libby Cox, Survived by loving husband Wayne Hayes, sons David (Joanie) Hayes, Michael Howard, Randy (Annette) Hayes, Eric (Vikki) Hayes and daughter Susan (John) Kriner. Also survived by sister Bonnie Brabant, 13 grand children and 28 great grand children. Also numerous nieces, nephews and others she loved as family.



In place of services we will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

