Haynes, Howard "Bill"



Howard W. "Bigfoot Bill" Haynes, age 66 of Clayton, succumbed to this life on Monday, December 18, 2023. A loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-op and worked at several body shops in the Dayton area, before having his own shop, Wolf Creek Body Shop in Trotwood. A hard worker and true entrepreneur, Bill started his own business, A & B Auto Parts & Sales in Trotwood in 1995 which is still family owned and operated today. Bill also enjoyed going to the Springfield Swap Meet and Mecum Auto Auctions. We thank God that we were blessed to be loved by such a wonderful man, may he now rest. He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Amanda (Banner) Haynes, children: Meladonna Haynes, Mescia Haynes, Marciana McPherson, Jacque (Tabitha) Haynes, Maranda (Harry) Thorpe, McKalister Haynes, Isaiah (Savannah) Haynes, 14 grandchildren, siblings: Suzette Clay, Tammy (Joe) Howell, Charles Haynes, Phillip Haynes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Shirley Edward and Patricia (High) Haynes and son: Leon Haynes. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. To view the service for Howard and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



