Haynes, Joyce Stark



Joyce Stark Haynes, age 91, former resident of Huber Heights, Ohio, went to be with Jesus in their heavenly home on June 13, 2024. She joined the love of her life, William Haynes, who entered their heavenly home on March 4, 2020, just 2 months before their 65th anniversary.



Joyce was born in Cisne, Illinois on July 22, 1932, to Elmer and Edna (Howe) Stark.



After graduating from CCHS, she graduated from Lockyear Business College and enjoyed a rewarding career in Payroll and Accounting with L.J. Keith and Son in Fairfield, IL, and Angell Mfg. Company in Dayton, retiring in 1994. She was a long-time member of First Christian Church of Huber Heights and a charter member of Gamma Beta, Dayton chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International where she was very active.



Besides her husband and parents, also preceding her were a sister, Delores Stark Dickey; brother Weldon Carroll Stark, H. Dale Stark (June Stark) and William Stark; and nephews Larry Dickey and Gregory Stark.



She is survived by her children John (Isabella) Haynes and Tammy (Allen) Potter; grandchildren Audrey (Aaron) Gayowsky, Steven (Amanda) Potter and Kristen (Michael) Beaver; Great-grandchildren Logan Potter and brother, expected in July; sister-in-law Cora Sue Stark; and a wonderful group of nieces along with their spouses. Joyce deeply loved all of her extended family and friends and all of the good times they had together.



A graveside service will be held at 2PM on Friday June 21, 2024, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield IL. A visitation will be held from 1PM until the time of service on Friday at Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.



Memorials may be made to St Jude's and will be accepted at the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home who is in charge of all the arrangements.



