Hays, Jean

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Hays (Lambert), Jean

Age 65, passed away on Friday July 11, 2023, at Miami Valley North Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00a.m.12:00p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

