Hays, Jean

Hays (Lambert), Jean



Age 65, passed away on Friday July 11, 2023, at Miami Valley North Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held from 10:00a.m.12:00p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

