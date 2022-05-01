HAYWARD, Viola

HAYWARD (Chandler), Viola Mae



Viola Mae (Chandler) Hayward went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022, at the age of 85. Viola was born to parents Harry and Iona Chandler and was raised in Logan County, Ohio. She is survived by her son, Terry Hayward, and her daughter, Carol Hayward-Doss (Alex Doss), grandchildren and her sister, Jean Carey (Warren). She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Hayward, son Tim Hayward, and her parents, along with 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Graveside service will be on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Enon Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

