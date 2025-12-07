Hazel Blackburn

Blackburn, Hazel "Jean" Elizabeth



95 of Kettering, Ohio, entered into the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Jean was born in Adams County, Ohio, on August 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Homer "Hillie" and Irene Shupert. She graduated in 1948 from West Union High School. Jean met the love of her life, James "Jim" Blackburn, in 1946 and they were married in Dayton, Ohio, in 1950. When she moved to Dayton in 1948, Jean worked as a cashier at the Patterson Food Mart. After raising her young children, Jean worked as a toddler preschool teacher from 1972 to 1995, first at Children's World on Marshall Road and then Wenzler Day Care Center, both in Kettering, Ohio. She was an active member of Creekside Community Church of Beavercreek (formerly Faith Missionary Church of Dayton) from 1961 until its dissolution and then attended Fairhaven Church. Jean was a devoted wife, and a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found joy in simple things, such as phone calls with friends, facetime and celebrating holidays and special events with her family, and spending time daily reading her Bible and praying for her family and friends. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. She raised two children, Mike and Kim, in a happy and loving home, always demonstrating an unwavering faith in God. We are sad at her loss, but we know we will see her again because she shared the same hope we have in Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband James E. Blackburn, and her brothers Marlyn, Gladden and Hillie (Jr.) Shupert and her stepsister Louise Baker. She is survived by her son, Mike (Jan) Blackburn of Tarpon Springs, FL; daughter Kimberly (David) Huhta of Centerville; six grandchildren, Chris (Jennifer) Blackburn, Jamie (Rob) Koluch, Tim (Aniqa) Blackburn, Kendra (Daniel) Carter, and Ashley & Joel Huhta; five great-grandchildren, Ian, Quinn & Arin Blackburn and E.J. and Dorothy (Dottie) Koluch; siblings Edith Smalley of Adams County and George (Monetta) Shupert of Kettering; sisters-in-law Sue Shupert and Judy Shupert; special friends Mary Kleem, Joyce Irwin and Heather Bates; and other friends from Creekside Community Church and Wenzler Day Care. Visitation and viewing will be 11:00 am -1:00 pm Monday, December 8, 2025, at Fairhaven Church Chapel, 637 E. Whipp Road, 45459. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Pastor Levi Smith officiating. Interment at Centerville Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



