HAZEL, Jeanne K.



Age 85, of Butler Twp., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born May 14th, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to W. Eugene and Helen L. Baker. Jeanne was a 1955 graduate of Fairview High School, and 1959 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She married her college sweetheart Neil W. Hazel on June 21, 1959. Using her degree in Home Economics, Jeanne taught in Cincinnati, Franklin Monroe and Northmont Schools. She enjoyed bowling at Thunderbowl and playing bridge over the years with her friends. Jeanne was a member of Shiloh Church, Miami Valley Golf Club, and Ohio Eastern Star. She served numerous years on The Woman's Board of Dayton Children's Hospital, The Friends of Aullwood and Progressive Mothers Club. Jeanne's passion for children allowed her to participate in several local literacy programs. She was a devoted, loving wife of 63 years to Neil W. Hazel; a wonderful Mom to Brenda J. (Rick) Snider of Butler Twp., Becky L. (Brad) Nischwitz of Clayton, William E. "Bill" (Tina) Hazel of Bradenton, FL; Grandma to Katie (Jon) Leavell, Abby (Brett) Robinson, Carly (Tyler) McConnell, Grant Hazel, Julia Hazel, Brooke (Michael) Louis and Blake Nischwitz; and the best Gigi to Cooper, Harrison, Graham, Elle, Parker, Jack, Cohen, Rosie, Owen and Hazel; sister to Joyce Dulaney of Phoenix, AZ, and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18th, 2023, at Baker-Hazel and Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr at N. Main St., which her parents founded in 1941. Officiated by Reverend Jay McMillen. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 17th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, contributions in Jeanne's memory may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, Shriners Children's Ohio or Friends of Aullwood. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

