Hearlihy, Bethany Jeanne



HEARLIHY, Bethany Jeanne, 71 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2024 at Springfield Masonic Home. Beth was born July 10, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John and Jeanne (Perrine) Hiles. She was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Wright State University. Beth spent her life serving others. On top of being the most loving and devoted mom and grandma, she taught for 35 years at Shawnee High School and another 8 years at Ridgewood School. She dedicated her spare time to giving back and volunteering at The James Cancer Hospital and Leukemia Lymphoma Society in Columbus, where she was named Central Ohio's LLS Woman of The Year in 2011. Beth never met a stranger and had a way of creating community wherever life took her. She will be sorely missed. Beth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Therese and Drew Russell; three grandsons, Deacon and Ford Russell, Rory Hearlihy, and his mom Rosemary Fogle; sisters Amy (Steve) Maynard, and Meg (Joe) Manning; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including her closest friends, "Beth's Posse", whom she loved like family. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Casey Hearlihy. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society: https://www.lls.org/give and The James Cancer Hospital Lymphoma Research Fund: https://giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/details/301910.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com