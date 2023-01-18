HEATH, Donald Allen
"Dubby/ PawPaw", was born on August 18, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Albert and Retha Mae Heath. He departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12noon Saturday, January 21 at House of Wheat Funeral Home Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 11am-12 noon. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required.)
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
