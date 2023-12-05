Heaton, Kathy Lynn



Kathy Lynn Heaton, age 71 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly Friday December 1st, 2023. She was born November 30, 1952 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Paul J and Mildred (Millie) Hall. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Heaton; sons Shawn (Amy) Heaton and Christopher (Mandy) Heaton; grandchildren Cortney Heaton, Dylan Heaton, Elias Heaton and Kennedy Heaton; brother Jeff Hall. She was preceded in death by her brother Steve Hall. Kathy, also known as "Mawmaw" by those who loved her, was a selfless mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was always willing to drop everything to help her sons and their families. She loved thrift shopping and could rarely pass up a bargain, but never for herself, only for her family. She will be deeply missed. Family will receive friends from 5-8p.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Service will be held on Friday, December 8 at 11a.m. also at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Burial will follow at Vale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, as Kathy enjoyed animals and frequently shopped at their thrift store. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com