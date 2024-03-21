Heaton, Timothy

Heaton, Dr. Timothy Lewis



Dr. Timothy Lewis Heaton was born in Springfield Ohio to Harry and Anna Heaton. He was the oldest of four children (Danny, Cheryl, and Harry). He was a graduate of Springfield Shawnee High School. Tim earned a master's degree at Grace College and a PhD at the University of Dayton.



Tim was a dutiful and faithful servant to his Lord Jesus Christ and dedicated much of his life teaching others about Christ. He held teaching or administrative positions at Landmark Christian School and Dayton Christian School. He spent 33 years as Professor of Education at Cedarville University equipping young people to follow his passion. In addition, he spoke internationally as an ambassador for the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), spanning 5 continents across the globe. His love for education and Christ was also evident in his service to church, serving countless roles through the years including Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, Awana Commander, Children's Programming director, and leading several small groups.



Tim enjoyed several hobbies including gardening, furniture restoration, and travel. He was an avid floral designer working independently designing weddings and working for several local flower shops. Tim and Martha travelled across the country and internationally through the years and were always planning their next trip. The last several summers, Tim and Martha served as lighthouse keepers at Big Sable and Little Sable on the shores of Lake Michigan.



Tim is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Martha; his children Molly (Brian) Harriman, and Paul (Kristine) Heaton; and grandchildren William and Nathaniel Harriman, Matthew, Mya, Ella, Ethan, and Benjamin Heaton.



Tim's favorite Bible verse was Philippians 1:6 - And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.



A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 23rd, with visitation at 1pm, and service at 2pm at the Gathering in Centerville, Ohio where Tim was a faithful member. The Gathering is located at 8911 Yankee Street, Centerville, Ohio 45458.



In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, the Gathering Dayton, or the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association.



Links to donate: https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/ https://thegatheringdayton.churchcenter.com/giving https://splka.org/ways-to-connect/donate.html



