Hecker (Dieterle ), Patricia



Patricia Dieterle-Hecker , age 85, of Eaton (Formerly of Beavercreek) passed away on 0/25/2024. Memorial Mass will be held at 11AM on 03/01/2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dayton. Arrangements provided by Tobias Funeral Home in Dayton.



