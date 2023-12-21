Heffley, Robert

Heffley, Jr., Robert Leroy



Robert Leroy Heffley, Jr., 61, of Springfield, passed away December 18, 2023 at Kettering Health Dayton. He was born August 3, 1962 in Springfield, the son of Shirley Ann (Rust) and Robert L. Heffley, Sr. Robert was a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, watching NASCAR, and most of all spending time with his kids. Survivors include his mother, Shirley Ann Heffley; three children, Maddison K. Heffley, Hanah Logan Schroeder, and Sydnye Shay Heffley; sister, Melissa Beth Houston; and nephew, Bryan Krabach. He was preceded in death by his father. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the services begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com