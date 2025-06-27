Heffner, Jeffrey M.



Heffner, Jeffrey M. passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at Spring Hills Middletown due to complications from a fall. Jeff was born on November 16, 1941 to Joseph C. & Sarah M. Heffner in Middletown, OH. Jeff was a 1960 graduate of Middletown High School and retired from Armco/AK Steel Rigger Shop after 30 years of service in 1992. He continued maintenance work with his own small business and at local facilities. After his second retirement, Jeff was a snowbird, spending winters in Port Orange, FL. In his younger years, Jeff was involved in Jaycees, Big Brothers Assoc., and Ducks Unlimited. He enjoyed boating, fishing, sports cars, his dogs and anything outdoors in the sun. He is currently a member of the Elks Lodge # 257 and the Eagles Lodge # 3458. He was proceeded in death by his parents. Jeff is survived by his wife of 52 years, Candy (Croake); brother, Phillip Heffner of Montana; sister, Sara Jo Sebald of Middletown and numerous nieces and nephews spread throughout the country. Memorial Contributions can be directed to the charity of one's choice. Services will be held at the convenience of the Family. Please sign the guest book at: wilsonschrammspaulding.com



