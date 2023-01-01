HEIDER, Michael A.



Age 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was born on November 26, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late George and Betty (Herdman) Heider.



After graduating from Northwestern High School, Michael met Janet Thomas and they married on September 1, 1962. Together they had three beautiful daughters and Michael knew that his life would forever revolve around keeping them happy. He loved them with all his heart and everything he did was for them and his wife.



Michael was always on the go and never stopped. He enjoyed working on his old classic cars, one of which was his prized '49 Ford. He and Janet loved traveling to Gatlinburg and taking walks through nature and going to the Casinos in Las Vegas. He enjoyed making new friends and visiting with old ones at the Machinist Club, Moose Lodge, the Eagles and the Union Club. No matter what they were doing, or where they went, he valued every minute spent with the ones he loved.



After 41 hardworking years, Michael retired from Navistar. He kept himself busy with his love of farming, kicking back and relaxing while watching Nascar and The Ohio State Buckeyes play or just being outside and taking in the nature. No matter what it was that Michael did, he poured his heart and soul into it and made sure that his family was the center of his life.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Cheryl Heider; and brother, George D. "Dave" Heider.



He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janet Heider; daughters, Melissa (Tom) Lindsey and Michelle Cordell; grandchildren, Travis (Alysha) Grimm, Tyler (Amanda) Cordell, Courtney (Caleb) Dersch, Whitney (Jeff) Mettler, Taylor Cordell and Tory Cordell; step-grandchildren, Karey Lindsey, TJ Lindsey and Jared Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Beau, Harper, Alayna, Elliana, Bristol, Hazel, Chloe, Goldie and Rhett; brother, Steve (Gwen) Heider; sister, Rosemary Carstensen; brother-in-law, John (Deanna) Thomas; sister-in-law, Patricia Broering; close friend, Richard Parrett; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special dog, Bailey.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 4-5p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service to honor his life beginning at 5p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.

