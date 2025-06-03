Heinlen, James Douglas



James Douglas Heinlen, age 82, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025. He was born on September 9, 1942 in Dayton to the late W.O. Heinlen (Benton, Ohio) and Amy (nee:Clark) Bera Heinlen (Jewell, Kansas).



He retired from Tool Craft in Dayton.



He served in the U.S Army Signal Corp as a teletype repair tech from 1964 - 1966.



He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Dale Heinlen; and family members in Ohio and Jewell, Kansas.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 4th, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont Chapel (648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420) with calling hour held from 12 NOON-1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com