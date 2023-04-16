Heinrich, Wilbur Charles "Bill"



Wilbur (Bill) Heinrich was born July 22, 1938 in Dayton Ohio to Wilbur and Hazel Heinrich. He passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton March 26, 2023 after battling some health issues these past couple



Years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Nancy Ryne Heinrich; Sister, Susan Ryan; hIs three children, Cindy (Russ) Nauceder, Brad (Heather) Heinrich, Jim (Linda) Heinrich; 7 Grandchildren, Justin (Kim) Brooks, Randy (Danielle) Brooks, Joe (Anastasia) Brooks, Brady (Emily) Heinrich, Traci (Matt) Schimpf, Sheri (Dave) Smith and Cindi (Jon) Geiger. He also had 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved cousins, Ellen Boomershine, Larry Brown, Charlene Munch and Bob Reedy (deceased). He worked at NCR and McCall Printing Press . In his younger years he enjoyed training and racing his horses. He also had numerous hobbies that included fishing, old cars, golf and bowling.



He was outgoing and friendly, made friends everywhere he went. In fact it became normal to travel out of town and he would run into someone he knew. He had a quick wit and if he picked on you, it meant you were loved. Bill was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

