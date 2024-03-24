Heit, Frank

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Heit, Frank

Frank Heit, age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away March 22, 2024. He was preceded in death by his loving partner of 62 years, Mary Lou; his parents, Jack and Genevieve Heit; son, Robert Heit; brothers, Ronald Heit and John Heit. Frank was born in Topeka, Kansas and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Alaska. Frank married Mary Lou in 1960 in Tipton, Kansas then moved to Miamisburg. He attended Wright State University. Frank's career included various positions at Monsanto, Beavercreek Schools, and Hartzell Manufacturing, after which he enjoyed a long and happy retirement. Frank was an active member of Our Lady of Good Hope Parish in Miamisburg, where he was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He enjoyed watching Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds baseball. Frank is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Brian) Mitchell; grandchildren, Ethan Mitchell and Allyson Mitchell, Courtney (Michael) Bickmore; Chelsea (Matt) Tripp; daughter-in-law, Ellen Heit; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nora, Hank, Lola and Ricky; and many nieces and nephews. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com/

In Other News
1
Sherk, Maridel
2
Raines, Paul
3
Kleist, Richard
4
Horstman, Clarence
5
Allen, Thelma
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top