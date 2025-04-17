Heitsman, Barbara



Barbara Joyce Heitsman (née Evans), age 86, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2025, in Monroe, Connecticut. Born on October 30, 1938, in Hamilton, Ohio, Barb lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep connections that left an indelible mark on all who knew her.



Barbara's gentle spirit, warm smile, and kind heart were the hallmarks of her presence. A true social butterfly, she had an extraordinary gift for conversation-engaging with anyone she met and often leaving them smiling or laughing. Her ability to bring joy into everyday moments made her a cherished presence in every room.



Barb found great joy in the natural world and spent countless happy hours at her beloved cabin, "The Wrenn's Nest." There, she tended to the garden, cared for the land, and took in the peaceful view of the creek. It was a place of serenity and reflection-a sanctuary where Barb felt most at home.



Traveling with family and friends brought Barbara immense happiness. She especially treasured trips to the Great Smoky Mountains, Lake George in New York, and time spent in Connecticut. These journeys were not just vacations but opportunities to deepen bonds and create lasting memories with those she loved most.



Barbara is survived by her devoted husband Jack; her children Greg (with wife Cindy), Richard (with wife Jana), and loving daughter Gail. She was a proud grandparent to Jacob Heitsman (with wife Sophie), Geoffrey Heitsman, Jeremy Heitsman, and Carly Gori (with husband Drew). Her legacy continues through three great-grandchildren: Oak, Alder, and Zinnia Heitsman.



Barbara also leaves behind two beloved sisters: Katherine Kumler and Nancy Moore (with husband Bob), along with an extended loving family who will continue to honor her memory. She was predeceased by two brothers: Tom Evans (wife Ann) and Dave Evans (wife Diane).



A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date among family and friends who shared in her journey. Though her presence on Earth has ended, her love and spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.



May Barbara's memory bring comfort to all who knew her.



