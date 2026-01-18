Kerns (Hensley), Helen



Kerns, (Hensley), Helen age 86 of Miamisburg, OH



passed away on January 10, 2026. Born on March 11, 1939



to the late Marcus and Fay Hensley. She was preceded in death



by her husband Ernest Ray Mattingly, husband Frank Kerns, She is survived by



Daughter, Marlene(David) Click, Son, Raymond Dean(Kristy) Picklesimer,



Grandchildren: Myria Click, Megan Click-Kelly, Samuel Picklesimer, Joshua Picklesimer, Sarah Picklesimer. Great-grandchildren: Brenton Kelly, Ruby Kelly, Alden Click-Righi. She was a devoted Mother, Sister, Aunt and friend who loved her family and friends dearly. Family and Friends Welcome to Trinity Church, 203 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2024, Visitation 12pm - 1pm,



Memorial service 1pm the Pastor Darryl Pigg presiding. Contributions can be made to Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties @ Ohiohospice.org or Trinity Church in Miamisburg.



