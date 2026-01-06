Helen Pyles

Pyles, Helen E. "Betty"



Helen "Betty" Elizabeth Reider Pyles, 85, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Middletown and Troy, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving daughters. She faced a long journey with dementia with grace and courage. She was born on November 15. 1940 in Middletown, Ohio to Gilbert and Dorothy (Kramer) Reider. Betty grew up in Middletown, Ohio and was a 1958 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School where she played on the varsity basketball team as a freshman and trumpet in the marching band. As a hard worker, she later followed in the footsteps of her Aunt June Reider, managing the Pocketbook Booth at the annual Fenwick Festival and subsequently overseeing the Bingo tent on her own for many years. Her dedication to community service was shown by volunteering with the Knights of Columbus Bingo for over 10 years, and assisting with ticket collection at Fenwick athletic events. She was a graduate of Miami-Jacobs College, where she earned a degree in Accounting. She retired from NCR after many years, where she served as the union representative, party planner, and played on the softball team. She moved to a farm in Laura, Ohio with her husband, Mel Perrine, and raised beef cattle. The two were known for their generosity with family, friends, and the local 4H community. She was active in the Laura and Troy Senior Center, acting as part of the board. When her husband passed, she eventually moved to Florida. Known as the "life of the party", Betty especially loved her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, traveling several times a year to see them, wherever they lived, to celebrate holidays, graduations, and weddings. She loved attending festivals and especially parades, where she said participated during her high school years, now she wanted to enjoy them. She could always be found playing cards or a board game whenever with family and any senior center in the town where she lived. Betty is survived by her children, Kris Pyles-Sweet (Kevin Stringer), Jeffery Pyles, Jacqueline (Joe) Gilmer, Karl Douglas (Angela) Pyles, and niece, Debra (Tim) Perkins; 7 grandchildren and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gilbert; mother, Dorothy; brothers John and Howard Reider; sister, Mary Ann Clevenger; nephews Paul and Charles Clevenger; nieces Sheri and Patty Reider; former husband, Karl Pyles and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In accordance with her wishes, her body was donated to medical science at the University of Cincinnati. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 9, 2026, at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio, followed by Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to NephCure Kidney International or Cure Alzheimer's Fund. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



