Helen Weber

Weber, Sister Mary Helen, 92, died February 20 at St. Leonard Center in Centerville, Ohio. She was born July 1933 in Ottoville, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1952, receiving the religious name Sister Mary Herbert. For 75 years, she faithfully served God, His people, and the Congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights Chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on February 25, with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in Chapel at 9:00 am with Sharing of Memories at 10:00 followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30.



Sister Helen was the daughter of Frank X. and Mary (Honigford) Weber. Sister Helen served in education as an elementary teacher and principal; a curriculum consultant for the Denver archdiocese; an educational consultant for films and value education for Paulist Productions; an associate director of education for Saginaw diocese schools; the secretary of Christian formation and a member of the bishop's cabinet for the Toledo diocese; and the co-founder of the Brunner Literacy Center in Dayton. In retirement, Sister Helen enjoyed reading, teaching CPPS community history to Sisters in formation, writing books, praying and taking naps.



Sister Helen joins her parents, her brother Gene and his wife Eileen, her sister Mildred and husband Mike Rahrig, her sisters Lucille Fuchs and Celeste Geise, her brother Ken and sister-in-law Audrey Weber and brother-in-law Jim Spieles in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, and by Art and Connie Weber, Rev. Herb Weber, Judy and Vern Fischer, Don Weber, Dolores Spieles, Len and Margie Weber, Larry and Fran Weber, Bettie Weber, Roger Geise, Frank Fuchs and numerous nieces and nephews and friends and colleagues. Her thoughtful, caring spirit will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



