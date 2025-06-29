Helfrick, Albert Wendell



Albert Wendell Helfrick, 84, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Ohio Masonic Home. He was born April 4th, 1941 and is preceded in death by his parents Albert Eugene and Dorothy Mae (Bauser) Helfrick. A 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School, Wendell was a devoted public servant. He served the Ohio Air National Guard, the Beatty Fire Department and the Springfield Fire Department. Wendell was a member of Anthony Lodge #455 for over 50 years. Wendell is survived by his wife, Joyce (Swabey) Helfrick; daughter, Beth Culross (fiancé, Mark Koskey); two grandchildren: Rachel Nielsen (Ryan) and Brian Culross; in-laws: Frieda Gothard (Jerry, deceased), Bill Swabey (Sally, deceased), Nancy Chatfield (Bill), Don Swabey (Donna) and Sandy Justice Fitzwater (Larry). A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 1st, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Ohio Masonic Home, Springfield with a Firefighter turn out, Masonic service and military honors. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





