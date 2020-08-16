X

HELKER, Lucille

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HELKER (nee Korns), Lucille "Lucy" Age 101, of Centerville, Ohio, (formerly of Kettering), passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald C. Helker; her parents, Desilva W. and Lela (Smith) Korns; and her brother, Richard D. Korns. She is survived by Jane E. and Alva, brothers, of Kettering, Ohio; Cynthia Dempsey of Columbus, and Casey Wert of Lewisburg, PA, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews, namely, Nancy Korns Bogart (Donald) of Louisville, KY, Carol Korns Cassone (Rocco) of Orangeburg, SC, David Korns (Mary) of Greensburg, KY, and Douglas H. Korns, (Jeanne) of San Jose, CA. She was a charter member of the Dayton Chapter, National Secretaries Assn., a former member of The Dayton Woman's Club and The Dayton Council of Garden Clubs. She was a member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with an interment at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6430 Inner Mission Way, Centerville, OH 45459. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Lucy's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

www.routsong.com

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.