Helldoerfer, Peter



Peter Helldoerfer passed away quietly on Tuesday morning March 19, 2024 after a brief battle with cancer. Peter lived in Novato since 1986 and enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing the guitar and cooking. Peter was a talented cook who love to entertain his friends with amazing meals and stories. He was born and raised in Dayton Ohio and moved to San Francisco in 1975. He attended Campion Jesuit High School for a period of time, then graduated in 1970 from Chaminade High School in Dayton.



Peter is survived by his former wife of 28 years Kathleen Freitag, his two brothers, Charles(Mary) and Tom (Blair) Helldoerfer, his three sisters Alice (Paul) Hill, Mary Steiner, and Libby McKinney, and many nieces and nephews.



He was pre-deceased by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Helldoerfer, his brother, John and his son, Alex.



You may make a donation to Homeward Bound, Novato, California in memory of Peter if you are so inclined.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com