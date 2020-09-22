HELLER, Fayetta "Faye" Fayetta "Faye" Heller, age 82, of Germantown, OH, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Grundy, VA, on September 11, 1938, to the late Dixie (Branham) and Claude Owens. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Bartley. She retired from Valley View Schools after more than 25 of service as Transportation Supervisor. Faye enjoyed flower gardening, crafts and most of all ~ spending time with family; she won the Germantown City Beautiful Award. She is survived by her loving husband Larry J. Heller of almost 63 years; her children, Terry (Virgina "Gin") Heller, Kelly Heller and Gina (James) Bever; 6 grandchildren, Jayson Heller, Alex Heller, Tyler Heller, Kyle Heller, Kylie (Jesse) Bailey, and Jade Bever; her great-grandson, Alexander Bailey; her sister, Myrtle (Lon) Cole; her brother, Johnnie (Marguerite) Owens; her sister-in-law, Ruth Bartley; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

