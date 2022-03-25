HELM, George A.



Age 81 of Centerville, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen, parents George and Ruth Helm, and a son Geoffrey.



Survivors include sons, Gregory Helm and wife Xiaomei Zhang of Dayton and Eric Helm of Dayton; sisters, Linda Scott of Huber Heights, and Kathy Helm of Columbus; a brother, David Helm of Bellingham, WA; granddaughters, Emily, Gretel and Genevieve Helm and a close family friend Elizabeth



Zimmerman. George was U.S. Army retired and later worked in Human Resources for the Federal Government. He was a loving grandfather, a member of the Knights of Columbus, a proud UD Alum and an avid Flyer Fan. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Monday, March 28, 2022, at St Francis of Assisi



Catholic Church , 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459. Friends may call from 2-5 pm, Sunday at the Tobias



Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com