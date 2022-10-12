dayton-daily-news logo
HELTON, Gene

HELTON, Gene D.

August 18, 1940 - September 25, 2022

82, passed away peacefully at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Jeanette Helton; daughter, Ragena; grandchildren, Mady and JJ; and brother Jerry Helton. Gene is survived by his wife Rhonda (Hafer) Helton; son, Kerry Helton (Dani); grandchildren, Nick, Lily, Jozie, and Destiny; sister, Janice Helton Tydings (Mike); nieces, Teresa Helton Hood (Ricky), Cyndi Harting Davis (Doug); Becky Koettel (John Skaggs); grand-nieces, Angela Russo, Ricki Brooke Hood; grand-nephews, Nick and Joeseph Russo. A celebration for Gene's Home Going will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 6pm at the Venue on the Lake. 641 Maitland Ave., S., Maitland, FL 32751. A reception will follow.

