HENDERSON, David C.



Age 79, passed away at home in Punta Gorda, Florida, on January 26, 2023. He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, on March 25, 1943, graduated from Beavercreek High School near Dayton, Ohio, received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University (1964) and obtained a PhD in Chemistry from Iowa State University (1970). David was an Engineering Manager for General Electric Corporation, retiring in 1996. He loved boating and was an active member within the yachting community. David was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita Ruth (Ford) Henderson and Courtland Matson Henderson Jr. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, a sister, Sue (Henderson) Vogel, and a brother, Mark Henderson.